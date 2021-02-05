11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,598 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,598.

Those new patients range in age from 27-years-old to 88-years-old.

There are currently six Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,336 (59.7%)
  • 38301: 3,114 (29.3%)
  • 38356: 179 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 96 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 190 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 74 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 221 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 73 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 30 (0.2%)
  • 38362: 136 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 17 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 94 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,765 (26.1%)
  • White: 4,530 (42.8%)
  • Asian: 44 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 249 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 195 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 2,815 (26.6%)

Gender:

  • Female: 5,908 (55.7%)
  • Male: 4,611 (43.5%)
  • Unknown: 79 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 9,819 (92.7%)
  • Not recovered: 181 (1.7%)
  • Better: 244 (2.3%)
  • Unknown: 184 (1.7%)
  • Deaths: 170 (1.6%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 546 (5.2%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,234 (11.6%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,801 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,542 (14.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,527 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,525 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,215 (11.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 678 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 429 (4%)
  • Unknown: 101 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

