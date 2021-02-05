City of Jackson website down due to host outage

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson website is currently unavailable due to an outage from the company that hosts the website.

According to a news release, the third-party hosting website is experiencing technical difficulties.

The release says the company is working to resolve the issue, but they are currently unable to provide an estimated time for the issue to be resolved.

If you are attempting to access the city’s website, officials are asking that you wait until Friday evening to try again.