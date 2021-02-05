Girl Scout Cookie season arrives in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Girl Scout Cookie season has arrived once again in West Tennessee.

With the pandemic on-going, Girls Scouts says less troops will be out in the community.

“With fewer troops and girls participating this year, we are at-risk for being able to continue all of our program events, maintain summer camp facilities and support for volunteers. Every box of Girl Scout Cookies goes toward making those services possible,” said Jenny Jones, Chief Community Engagement Officer for the council. “The Girl Scout Cookie Program is a nationally recognized brand that does big things for local girls.”

Though eating the cookies themselves is a treat, Melanie Schild, CEO Girl Scouts Heart of the South, says other great things can come from by buying the cookies.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls build skills and become effective leaders, learn self-confidence, learn the importance of becoming self-sufficient while honing important financial skills,” Schild said.

Girl Scouts adds that troops have the choice in where the earning goes, with 100 percent of the proceeds remaining in the community.

To find a booth selling cookies near you, click here.