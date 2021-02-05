THP prepares for impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s no secret Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days of the year to drink. But too much, and that drive home could be dangerous.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says there’s a few things you need to know before you hit the road Sunday, whether you’re drinking or not.

“We’re going to be out there ensuring all motorists are driving safely, whether that is driving distracted or driving under the influence, or not wearing a seatbelt,” said THP Sgt. Jena Eubanks. “We’re going to be out there making sure people are driving safely, no matter what they’re doing.”

And one of the things you can do to help is call if you see something wrong.

“People that are driving, if they see someone driving who is impaired or unsafe, call *THP, and that will get you in touch with the local THP dispatch to dispatch a trooper out to that area to possibly stop that person,” Eubanks said.

Besides court costs and possible jail time, drinking and driving could be deadly.

“I don’t think anyone would agree that getting behind the wheel while impaired is a good thing, and I think that anyone would agree that no one would want to be the cause of someone else’s loss of life,” Eubanks said.

So, Eubanks says to make a plan before the game.

“Go ahead and have a game plan,” Eubanks said. “Designate someone as a sober driver, if anyone is going to be drinking. Designate a sober driver. If you decide you are going to drink, and you don’t have a sober driver, you can call a taxi, Uber or Lyft if they’re available in your area.”

Health experts are advising you to stay at home this Super Bowl Sunday. But if you do go out, AAA is offering its ‘Tow-To-Go’ service on Sunday night and Monday morning. AAA says it’s a free and confidential service, whether you are a member of the program or not.