Pet of the Week: Indie

This week’s Pet of the Week brought to you by Saving the Animals Together is Indie.

Indie is a Lab-mix puppy who is about 11-weeks-old.

She is super sweet and cuddly.

She is a little shy at first but warms up to new people quickly.

She loves children and other animals!

Indie loves to play with her foster sisters and torment her foster brother while running around the yard.

She is working on house training but sleeps in her kennel like a champ.

Indie can go foster to adopt locally or can be adopted when her vetting is finished.

For more information on Indie or any of the other available dogs please call Saving the Animals Together at (731) 313-7828 or visit their website.