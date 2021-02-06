Second night of Friendly Frank’s Flea Market opens for shoppers

JACKSON, Tenn.– It’s the second day for the Friendly Frank’s Flea Market this month.

Shoppers continue to bargain hunt for the best deals at the flea market near downtown Jackson.

The flea market attracts plenty of vendors who provide products such as homemade candles, body care, home decor, and some of your best snacks.

Families walked around admiring everything each vendor had to offer.

A lot of the vendors at the flea market make different items from the comfort of their home.

One vendor tells WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News why she decided to share her products with shoppers.

“I put everything into my fragrance that I have and my products and I hope Pure Scent Essence becomes an household item that everybody knows about”, said Shaketha Mabane, owner of Pure Scent Essence

If you missed Saturday’s flea market, it’ll be open again Sunday from 9 to 5 at Jackson’s Fairgrounds Park.