The Ned still requesting donations for the Tree of Warmth

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned in Jackson is still in need of donations for their ‘Tree of Warmth’.

Per The Ned’s Facebook page, they are still in need of winter items for the community.

The post stated that they are running low on many winter items.

Now with colder weather expected this week the need is even greater.

Items needed include winter hats, scarves, gloves and socks.

Per the post, anyone interested in donating items can place those inside the front door of The Ned.

For more information visit their facebook page or call The Ned at 731-425-8397.