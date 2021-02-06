Wrestling fans enjoy night at USA Championship Wrestling

JACKSON, Tenn– West Tennessee fans enjoy a night of championship wrestling.

Fans geared up for the USA Championship Wrestling at the Oman Arena, Saturday night.

With many wrestlers are eyeing to win the ultimate championship crown.

William Armstrong, a fan of all things wrestling mentioned some of his favorite wrestlers.

” I would like to meet Brooke Hogan, Jake the Snake, Demolition Ax,” said Armstrong.

They were just some of the stars on the card at Saturday’s event. Others included Mike Rotundo, Jason Genesis and Mid-South wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Armstrong also told me what wrestling means to him.

“I love wrestling I been doing wrestling since I was six years old,” said Armstrong.

USA Championship Wrestling is an event many die-hard fans come to watch with their family and friends each year and plenty of food to help enjoy the show.

Fans even got the chance to buy signed autograph photos.

This year due to COVID-19 there was a smaller crowd at Oman Arena, however it was still a fun night for wrestling fans.