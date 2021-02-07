Locally founded non-profit aims to help area veterans

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A Union City veteran is helping men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

Justin Jones is making a way for veterans to receive services that they sometimes can’t afford.

“You know vets are sent here and there, and I’ve been in those shoes where I go place to place to get all the help I needed,” said founder, Veterans and Warriors One Stop Shop, Justin Jones.

During an interview via Zoom, Justin Jones spoke about the development of his non profit.

It’s an organization to provide resources and needed information to West Tennessee veterans.

This organization will provide people with resources to help with financials, mental health counseling, and much more.

“As soldiers, we sign up male or female, we sign a check up to our life for our country. When we get out, all we want is to be treated equally,” Jones said.

Jones says most of the time veterans are often over looked when they are seeking help.

And the ‘One Stop Shop’ will help seek answers to questions from veterans to help them provide, not only for themselves, but for their families.

“We’re trying to break barriers and bridge the gaps, trying to compile the biggest data base of resources and at the same time offer our own as we go,” Jones said.

For more information on this non profit visit their website.