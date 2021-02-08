Governor Lee to deliver State of the State speech Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his third annual State of the State address to lawmakers on Monday.

The Republican had previously called for a special legislative session earlier this year, which focused on education proposals that addressed challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fallout from the outbreak is likely to continue to dominate the state’s regular session.

Also during this upcoming session, Republican lawmakers are expected to push again to allow most adults 21 and older to carry firearms without a license that now requires a background check and training.