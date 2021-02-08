Meal kit fundraiser aims to help local nonprofit

JACKSON, Tenn. — Meal kits are all the rage these days: Hello Fresh, Blue Apron and more.

Now, for a limited time, you can get a local version of those.

“Because of COVID, we had to think outside the box. So we actually created a box, a CASA Chef Box,” CASA board member Vadessa Flack said.

The CASA Chef Box is the latest in fundraising from the Court Appointed Special Advocates. They had to cancel some of their traditional events, but they still need the money to help their volunteers represent kids in the foster care system.

“They’ll check up with them, they’ll call them on the phone, take them places, any way they can to just let them know they’re is someone extra there to support them,” Flack said.

To help with their latest event, they enlisted Chef Tanner Wade, a Jackson native.

“Chef Tanner, who is the chef at the country club, he created this amazing menu, and the CASA box has the ingredients for the menu. It’s for two people,” Flack said.

A prime grade pork loin chop, bacon and smoked gouda cavatappi, sauteed asparagus, and a special dessert means this could be the key to a perfect date night.

The actual cooking event isn’t until March 4, but you need to get your order in by Feb. 23.

From there, the process is simple.

“You will pick up your box on March 4, and they will actually give you a code, and when you get back to your home, you type that code in, and you will get to watch a live stream cooking show,” Flack said.

The event is a fun way to get people involved and learn from a local chef, and it could make a big difference for CASA, whose goal of serving foster children remains unchanged.

“All the proceeds goes to help train the volunteers to be CASA advocates,” Flack said.

Madison County CASA has 21 active volunteers currently. Organization representatives say they are currently working 37 cases involving 86 children.

For more information on the fundraiser and how you can participate, click here.

To learn more about CASA, click here.