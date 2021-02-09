Gibson, Madison EMA directors share how to prepare for upcoming winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — We are facing bitter cold temperatures, and the potential of slick roads and hazardous driving is right around the corner.

It’s important to know what to do to stay safe.

“I think folks need to be aware that we are facing some serious winter weather conditions coming in,” said Ricky Graves, Director of Gibson County Emergency Management Agency.

For Gibson County, light ice could be seen as early as Tuesday, with heavier ice possibly setting in on Thursday.

“You cannot drive safely on ice. I don’t care how good of a driver you are or what kind of vehicle you might have, you’re at the mercy of ice when you’re there,” Graves said.

In Madison County, icy conditions are expected to start Wednesday night and could be at its heaviest on Thursday.

“We’re looking at a forecasted possible two-tenths of an inch, up to a half inch. I think that’s right around the I-40 corridor,” said Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jason Moore.

Moore says if you absolutely have to be on the road, proceed with caution.

“Be absolutely courteous of other drivers and make sure you are driving a little slower. Ice will cause you to lose traction,” Moore said.

There a few essentials you can purchase beforehand.

“I’d stock up on, of course water, drinking water. Any non-perishable food that you like. Lunch meats and breads that would last a while in case the current does go out,” Graves said.

“If you were to get stuck out in a car situation, it would be great to keep your gas tank full at all times. I would keep a little water, a blanket and jumper cables,” Moore said.

Graves says when making the decision to drive, think about whose lives are being affected.

“If you get out and have a wreck, you’re putting the lives of our first responders and our law enforcement officers at risk having to come and help you,” Graves said. “So it’s not just your life or your loved one’s life that you’re putting in danger, it’s also the lives of those first responders.”

Both EMA directors say it’s very important that if you do use generators, be sure to not use them inside.

Plus, when going outside, dress warmly and in layers, as rain and ice combined can cause hypothermia.