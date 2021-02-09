JMCSS work session reviews JCM zone map, teacher hazard pay

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County Board of Education met for a work session on Monday.

Topics discussed included zone maps for Jackson Central-Merry and one-time hazard pay for teachers, according to a JMCSS news release.

“We have non-certified staff and 120 day contract employees who are not covered in the state’s bonus plan. They’re working during this pandemic and cover some of our vacancies. We want to

include them in some way,” said Board chairman Pete Johnson.

The release says that Superintendent Dr. Marlon King anticipates using the same procedure that was used for Christmas bonuses, with the district covering taxes.

“While fund balance monies would be used to cover the cost of providing bonuses to a wider group of educators and non-certified staff than the state includes, I expect our 2021 expenditure

savings would offset those costs by year’s end,” King said.

As for JCM, zone lines were clarified, according to the release. The release says the lines will not effect families in the Jackson Careers and Technology 6-12 format.

JMCSS says that district leaders also aim to have the accreditation processes for school ID numbers completed by spring.

“It’s an 18 page document that requires information such as the official name of the school, administrator information, grade bands, and the projected number of teachers. We anticipate

the board will give us approval to move forward with the application,” said Deputy superintendent Dr. Vivian Williams.