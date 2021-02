South Side’s McNeal reaches 200 career wins

JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness Sports Director Alex Northcut sat down with South Side head girls basketball coach Brent McNeal Tuesday afternoon.

McNeal recently won his 200th career game as the Lady Hawks defeated McNairy this past Friday night 62-22. South Side currently sits in first place in the District 14 AA standings with an 18-0 overall record.