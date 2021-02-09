UTM welcomes new officer: Morton

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Martin just hired the newest member of its police force. He’s around 50 pounds and full of energy.

His name is Morton, and he belongs to campus police chief Monte Belew. Belew worked with dogs while he was the Henry County Sheriff.

“I have seen K-9s and the benefit they bring a department, whether it’s bloodhounds, whether it’s patrol dogs. I’ve worked a single-purpose dope dog for years,” Belew said.

But Morton’s job may be considered the best of them all: just be himself.

“He’s going to be here strictly as a therapy dog. He just wants to be petted on and loved on,” Belew said.

But Morton also helps Belew connect with the students.

“A lot of times I can walk into a classroom, and there’s a few people who are glad to see me, say ‘Hey, Monte!’ But when I walk in with Morton, everybody is glad to see me. Everybody wants to pet Morton,” Belew said.

Belew hopes Morton is making UT Martin a safer and happier home away from home.

“We want the students to know we’re here for them, and we want this to be a safer place, a good place, to continue their higher education, and Morton just make them feel more at home. We hope he’s their friend like he is mine,” Belew said.

Morton actually used to belong to Hank Williams Jr., and Belew says the original plan was to train Morton as a hunting dog and give him back. However, Belew fell in love with Morton and asked if he could keep him instead.