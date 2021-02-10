Extra tips for driving in winter conditions

Tristan Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Highway Department shared a lists of precautions drivers should take in winter conditions.

Ice Winter Cancellations Postponed 1

The department says drivers should:

  • Reduce speed and leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles in the event of skidding.
  • Plan for additional travel time.
  • Approach bridges and overpasses with caution, and do not apply brakes on the bridge or ramp.
  • If you begin to slide, take your foot off the gas and turn in the direction of the slide. Do not use your brakes.
  • Come to a complete stop at intersections.
  • Keep a cellphone charger in the car.
  • Call 911 in the event of an emergency.
  • Wear your seatbelt.

The Highway Department says to remember, “Ice and Snow? Take it slow!”

The release says crews are on standby to place salt in known problem areas.

