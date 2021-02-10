Extra tips for driving in winter conditions

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Highway Department shared a lists of precautions drivers should take in winter conditions.

The department says drivers should:

Reduce speed and leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles in the event of skidding.

Plan for additional travel time.

Approach bridges and overpasses with caution, and do not apply brakes on the bridge or ramp.

If you begin to slide, take your foot off the gas and turn in the direction of the slide. Do not use your brakes.

Come to a complete stop at intersections.

Keep a cellphone charger in the car.

Call 911 in the event of an emergency.

Wear your seatbelt.

The Highway Department says to remember, “Ice and Snow? Take it slow!”

The release says crews are on standby to place salt in known problem areas.