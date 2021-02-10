Extra tips for driving in winter conditions
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Highway Department shared a lists of precautions drivers should take in winter conditions.
The department says drivers should:
- Reduce speed and leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles in the event of skidding.
- Plan for additional travel time.
- Approach bridges and overpasses with caution, and do not apply brakes on the bridge or ramp.
- If you begin to slide, take your foot off the gas and turn in the direction of the slide. Do not use your brakes.
- Come to a complete stop at intersections.
- Keep a cellphone charger in the car.
- Call 911 in the event of an emergency.
- Wear your seatbelt.
The Highway Department says to remember, “Ice and Snow? Take it slow!”
The release says crews are on standby to place salt in known problem areas.