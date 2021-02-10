Local bank makes donation to Dream Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week, a local bank is delivering donated items to organizations within the community.

Simmons Bank Associates are celebrating their customers and neighbors by helping local non-profits collect needed items vital to their operation.

Wednesday morning, Simmons employees delivered pillows and frozen chicken to the Dream Center.

Business Development Officer Amy Allison says they wanted to help the Dream Center because the work they do supports the lives of many women in the community, and it makes a huge impact.

“I would hope that it gives them hope to know that there is a better life out there,” Allison said. “There’s people that care and want to see them succeed in the community and in their livelihoods.”

Another great way to help the Dream Center is to participate in their silent auction online fundraiser this week. Check our their Facebook page to place a bid.