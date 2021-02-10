Salvation Army, JMCSS to provide tutoring

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local non-profit is working to make school from home a little easier, and help get kids the one-on-one help they need.

During COVID-19, school from home has proven to be a no day off situation, especially for Shakana Ellison, a mother of four.

“I’m studying and learning with them at the same time. It’s been a few years since I was in school. They learn more advanced now than how it was when we were going to school. It’s a struggle sometimes,” Ellison said.

That’s why the Salvation Army is teaming up with the Jackson-Madison County School System to provide tutoring.

“We saw that our facility is fit for it, and the community has already begun to support us in making this happen for the students and families in our community,” said Lt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has about 10 of these stations set up, allowing kids to come in a couple of times a week and get one-on-one help with different subjects they might be struggling with.

“The space is different because it’s a small number of students. They have a little more opportunity for one-to-one with their workers here, and they can get the support they need on their level,” said Veronica Sesson, the Learning Coach for Alexander Elementary.

She says the pandemic has gotten parents more involved in their kids’ school, but also shown where they need help.

“This kind of opened up that door for parents to start looking for those opportunities for their students. It’s been something that has really shined a light in those areas in education with families and in the school,” Sesson said.

And that is something the Salvation Army says it wants to be a part of.

“Not only in the school year, but even into the summer,” Cancia said.

And parents say they are thankful for this opportunity.

“I’m thankful for it because they didn’t have to do it, but they did,” Sesson said.

The Salvation Army is offering these services free of charge. If you need help getting tutoring, just visit their website.