Jackson Fire Department shares tips for winter weather safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department shared some winter safety tips with us Wednesday.

They say to steer clear of any downed power lines because they could still be live and dangerous.

They also say to use an artificial means of lighting to prevent any carbon monoxide fumes.

“Make sure you have a good working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector, if you have to use alternative light, we suggest that you use a flashlight, don’t use your candles,” said JFD Public Education Officer Latrell Billingsley. “If you have a generator, that’s awesome, we like that you have a generator but we want to make sure that you use it safely and you use it a safe distance away from your home.”

If you have any questions or concerns about winter safety, the Jackson Fire Department can be reached at (731) 425-8350.