MARTIN, Tenn. — Due to the threat of inclement weather, the University of Tennessee at Martin says all classes will remain virtual.

This will stay in effect through Friday, Feb. 12, according to the university.

This will include classes at the main campus and regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Selmer, Somerville and Ripley.

Staff will telework during those dates.

For more information, call (731) 881-7615.