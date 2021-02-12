DoubleTree Hotel delivers sweet treats to frontline workers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Frontline workers received a special treat from the DoubleTree Hotel in Jackson.



Friday morning, representatives from the hotel delivered cookies to those at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, fire department, Emergency Management Agency and more.

They met outside the health department building, where vaccines were being administered. Those with the DoubleTree Hotel say they have around 400 fresh baked cookies to give out.

“This is actually happening at six locations across the state, so we have people that are thanking everybody, like you guys, that have been out working hard for the past year, getting vaccinations done,” said Mary Ross, Director of Sales, Catering and Marketing at the DoubleTree in Jackson.

Representatives said this is one of their first cookie deliveries in almost a year.