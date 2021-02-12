Essential supplies to stock up on for winter weather prep

JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter weather is here, and it’s not letting up any time soon.

As we continue to see freezing temperatures with a wintry mix in the forecast, there are a few items you might want to grab to prepare.

Your primary concerns at home or at work during a winter storm are loss of heat, power, telephone service, and a shortage of supplies if those conditions last more than a day.

If your power goes out, a flashlight with extra batteries is essential.

A battery-powered NOAA weather radio or a portable radio will help you keep up with the forecast and receive emergency information.

If the weather continues for a few days, you’ll want to stock your cabinets with extra food and bottled water, particularly items that don’t require refrigeration or cooking.

And don’t forget to prepare for your children and pets, so make sure that you have extra formula, diapers, and a food supply for them. Make sure your prescriptions are filled and you have a supply of first-aid items handy.

If you do need to drive, get salt to put on your driveway and have a shovel to clear a path. Keep an emergency road kit in your car to keep you safe on the road.

According to AAA, a winter emergency kit should include a first-aid kit, jumper cables, an ice scraper and a snow brush, as well as flashlights, drinking water, and nonperishable snack bars.

And make sure you keep extra blankets in your car and house in case you get stuck or the power goes out so you can still stay warm.