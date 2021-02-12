Health department closing convenience centers early due to weather concerns

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed convenience centers in Madison County will be closing early this weekend.

The health department says all convenience centers will be closing at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14 due to the threat of winter weather.

Environmental Health Program Director Candy Overstreet says the closure is for the safety of attendants at those facilities.

Regular hours are currently expected to resume on Monday, Feb. 15.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

