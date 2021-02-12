JMCSS names Ramonica Dorsey as JCM High principal

JACKSON, Tenn. — A principal has been chosen for Jackson Central-Merry High.

JMCSS says Ramonica S. Dorsey, a veteran administrator and 1992 Jackson Central-Merry graduate, will lead JCM’s 6-12 campus.

JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King says Dorsey has a mix of traits that make her qualified for the job.

“It was important for our leadership team to find a candidate with both professional experience, effective school leadership, and historical context of the JCM campus

and East Jackson community. Principal Dorsey possesses all of those touchstones,” King said.

Dorsey says this positions brings pride, considering she is a JCM graduate herself.

“There is a deep sense of pride that resides inside every JCM graduate because of the learning and experiences that took place on this campus. I am honored to pass down that same sense of belonging and high expectation to the next generation of Cougar graduates,” Dorsey.

JMCSS says Dorsey has a record of improving outcomes for students while also providing a safe and orderly environment.