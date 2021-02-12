LIFELINE seeks donations due to potential winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services says the blood supply is “dangerously low.”

Forecasters are predicting a potential winter storm for our area on Monday of next week. If this happens, travel will be… Posted by Lifeline Blood Services on Friday, February 12, 2021

With the prediction of a winter storm next week, LIFELINE says travel will already be slowed at a time when donations are needed.

LIFELINE is asking for those who can to donate over the weekend at the centers in Jackson and Dyersburg.

To donate, head to 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson, or 1130 Highway 51 Bypass in Dyersburg.

The Jackson center is open Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Dyersburg center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.