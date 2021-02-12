Will virtual learning jeopardize the future of traditional snow days in West TN?

JACKSON, Tenn. — Now that schools are utilizing virtual learning, what is the future of snow days?

Thursday, students in many districts were not in the building due to inclement weather. Hardin County Schools used a snow day, while Milan Special School District decided to go virtual.

Friday, we spoke with the directors of schools for each.

“Our teachers at that point didn’t have time to get a packet together for our students to do any work yesterday, so in all honesty, we wouldn’t be able to call that day a virtual learning day. That would make it tough. We would have to use a stockpile day there,” said Michael Davis, director of schools for Hardin County.

“The school district is actually out of stockpile days the state requires us to have,” said Director of Schools for Milan Special School District Jonathon Criswell. “COVID issues required us to use those stockpile days.”

So will snow days be a thing of the past? The answer lies in the word you just heard: stockpile days. That’s where students go to school half an hour longer every day than they’re required, giving the districts a little wiggle room when it comes to emergencies.

“Until we can get reliable internet, where we can go true virtual if we had to call off, we’ll have 11 days of where if we call off, our students and teacher actually get a day off,” Davis said.

“Traditionally we never get to those 13, but because we had to delay school for a week for virtual learners, and then had to take a couple of days just to deal with COVID issues, we are out of stockpile days,” said Criswell.

We asked Criswell if he sees the institution of snow days being disbanded in the future.

“I don’t see that going away any time soon, especially in West Tennessee,” Criswell said. “I think our students want it. I think our community wants it.”

When stockpile days are used up, districts have to make up days at the end of the year. But now that virtual is an option, districts are utilizing that option.