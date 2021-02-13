Local winery hosts Valentine’s dinner

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.- Those wanting to spend some quality time with their sweetheart sat down for a special dinner.



Saturday night, Crown Winery in Humboldt hosted a special Valentine’s dinner for couples.

The winery opens its doors for Valentine’s dining every year.

Normally it’s offered one day during the month of February but this year, owners decided to extend to an extra day when tickets sold out within 24 hours.

For a $75 ticket, couples were able to dine-in, receiving a bottle of wine of their choice, a handcrafted pizza, a meat and cheese board, dessert and a vase of flowers to take home.