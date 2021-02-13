Senate skips witnesses in Trump trial, moves toward vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has reached a deal to skip witness testimony in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The agreement averts a prolonged trial and sets up closing arguments from both sides on Saturday.

Thrown into confusion, the senators had voted earlier in the day to adjourn while they tried to work out an agreement.

The rare Saturday session was to be for closing arguments in Trump’s trial over whether he is guilty of inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Acquittal still appears likely, underscored by news that Republican leader Mitch McConnell plans to vote that way.