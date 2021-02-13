Shoppers search for the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many in West Tennessee were getting their last minute Valentine’s shopping done.

The day before Valentine’s Day, and shoppers were making sure their loved ones will have the perfect gifts.

“I love vases and flowers and so this one is precious. This is the little girl. Isn’t it adorable! And then when Valentine’s is over, you can put anything in it,” said shopper Eliza Forbes.

“For my husband today, he planned a getaway this weekend. So I’m doing a little last minute shopping for him,” said shopper Beth Porter.

“I got my wife taken care of and I came here to get a present for my daughter. And she loves the little bracelets. What little girl doesn’t like jewelry,” said shopper Dallas Rush.

Business owners say traffic was brisk with shoppers, rushing to get those last minute gifts for the big day.

“We have sold a lot of mixed flower arrangements, not as much as the typical dozen red roses. Which is what usually a lot of men like to get,” said owner of Sand’s Florist, Jerri Sue Maxwell.

“We have beautiful Ronaldo bracelets and Ronnie Needham bracelets. That’s probably been our number one seller. And then we do all the personalizing and engraving,” said Marilyn Jackson, owner of Marilyn Jackson’s Gifts.

And after shopping, many say they’re ready for a night out for a romantic meal.

“We’re actually going out to eat tonight at Nineteen-B a new restaurant in Jackson. And then tomorrow we’re just going to enjoy and cuddle up by the fireplace,” Rush said.

“I don’t know, it’s a surprise. He’s really good at doing surprises so he’s got something overnight. Once I get home, I’ll find out later on,” Porter said.

If you still haven’t got your valentine a gift, some businesses will be open on Sunday for Valentine’s day.