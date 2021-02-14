Average US virus cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months

ATLANTA (AP) — Average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States have dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months.

But experts cautioned Sunday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the spread must remain in place.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections was well above 200,000 for much of December and went to roughly 250,000 in January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University, as the pandemic came roaring back after it had been tamed in some places over the summer.

That average dropped below 100,000 on Friday for the first time since Nov. 4. It stayed below 100,000 on Saturday.