Jackson-Madison Co. Library offers surprise book options

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to their Facebook page, the Jackson-Madison County Library will be offering a ‘Blind Date with a Book’ program throughout the month of February.

1/2

2/2



Anyone interested can come by either of their locations and complete a dating card per the post.

According to Facebook, they will return these cards to the desk for a blind date book selection for check-out. Patrons are asked to give their date (book) a proper chance.

The readers are also invited to complete the ‘Rate your Date’ section of their cards and return with the books for prizes per the post. Only one blind date book per person is allowed.

The post also states the library is offering a similar kid-friendly program called ‘Mystery Play-date’.

With this program, children can choose from a selection of cards containing descriptions of characters they would like to meet.

Per the post, they can then return those to the circulation desk for a ‘Mystery Play-date’ book to check out.

For more information contact the Jackson-Madison County Library at (731) 425-8600, visit their website or Facebook page.