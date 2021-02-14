Local therapy program seeks volunteers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local therapy program is in need of volunteers.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Rein-Bow Riding Academy is a therapeutic horseback riding program offered by ‘Therapy and Learning Center’ for youth with disabilities.

The program is in need of volunteers for the reopening of the program, since it closed near the start of the pandemic.

There is a volunteer orientation and training for those who are interested on February 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Director for Rein-Bow Riding Academy, Ron Kwasigroh, says this is a perfect opportunity for high school and college students needing volunteer hours.

“They’re adding encouragement to those children’s lives and just this attachment and this relationship, and this bond that really contributes to the overall development and quality of life for this child,” Kwasigroh said.

Kwasigroh says if you can’t make the first orientation not to worry, the academy hosts them twice per month.

For more information on how to sign up to become a Rein-Bow Riding Academy volunteer, visit their website.