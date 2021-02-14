Residents searched stores for last minute cold weather essentials

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents prepared for the expected winter storm.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









WBBJ-7 caught up with locals who are preparing to stay in by stocking up on some needed materials.

Stores were busy as residents rushed in to get last minute essential supplies for the snowy weather.

“We had 350 people Wednesday, people coming in. It was like a swinging door and they came in one after the other from probably 7:30 that morning until 6 at night,” said Ace Hardware Staff Member, Cricket Wallsmith.

Wallsmith says following that day, they were sold out of most winter weather necessities.

She says this is normal for cold weather in West Tennessee, as residents tend to panic in these times.

“They’re scared to death the electricity is going to go off and they’re going to be shut in and they’re not used to having snow, you can tell. We get it maybe once a year and it’s like an apocalypse. They really think its fixing to be the end,” Wallsmith said.

However, some customers say they have no fear of the winter storm.

“Not really. No. Snow doesn’t worry me. I’m kind of, not really used to it, but I’ve been around it so it’s just more fun than anything for me,” said Jackson resident, Chris Carmichael.

“We have a pool table so we’ll probably play some pool, probably Netflix and binge watch things and make food,” said Jackson resident Jennifer Harsy.

Residents say the search for some essentials have been a challenge though.

“So far propane has been the hardest thing to find. Tractor Supply was out of propane and several gas stations were out of the exchange propane tanks,” Carmichael said.

“Ice melt is one of them, even though we’re not exactly looking for that. Anything like the salt, anything that’s going to help clear ice and snow from roadways and driveways and things like that,” Harsy said.

Carmichael says the hardware essentials haven’t been the hardest part of his shopping adventures, it’s been the grocery stores.

“It was a madhouse yesterday at the grocery stores of course, but they pretty much had everything on the shelf stocked and ready to go. So it was not hard finding essentials,” Carmichael said.

Ace Hardware has a few items still left in stock that can be used in place of essential things such as flat shovels, PVC, propane, grills and warm clothing.

It seems like residents are excited for some quality time inside and outside with family. Some even say they hope to get 16 inches of snow just to play in.