Jackson Clinic updates closures, changes to hours

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Clinic has announced changes to operating hours this week due to weather.

The Jackson Clinic will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at all locations except Convenient Care North.

Convenient Care North will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.