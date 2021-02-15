Jackson residents brave snow for essentials, react to hazardous conditions

JACKSON, Tenn. — As road conditions worsen, people head out to get last minute essentials to prepare for a long stay inside.

“Just some last minute things that I need for the next few days, just to make sure that we’re completely stocked inside of our kitchen with the kiddos,” said Jackson resident Sabrina Blue.

Resident Brooklyn Perry said, “To get groceries so I don’t have to come back out. I’m staying in the house once I make it back home. I ain’t getting back out no more.”

Perry says she was not expecting the roads to be as bad as they are.

“I actually have been driving like 15 [mph] the whole way but it got worse since I’ve been in Kroger,” Perry said. “It was not doing none of this, like it wasn’t even snowing when I came up here, so I’m probably going to have to drive like 10 [mph] like literally.”

Blue, however, says this weather is nothing to her to drive in.

“No, for whatever reason even though I’m a proud southerner, I have no problems driving in snow,” Blue said.

Perry didn’t know how bad the snow was until her windshield wipers broke while in the Kroger parking lot.

“I ain’t going nowhere else, you see that thing just broke off,” Perry said. “I’m [fixing to] make it home and ain’t going nowhere else.”

Blue says she was excited when she found out it was going to snow. She says it’s something West Tennessee doesn’t get a chance to see often enough.

“Other than the fact that it’s beautiful, it’s just a little bit inconvenient for people and their jobs, and trying to get to and from so other than that, you just have to make the most out of every single day whether it’s sunshine or snow falling all over the place,” Blue said.

Both residents stress the importance of driving safe and slow, and also to only go out if you absolutely have to.