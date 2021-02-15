No injuries in Sunday house fire in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









The fire department says the fire was on Hardin Creek Road, and adds that everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be from the wood stove chimney and started in the attic, according to firefighters.

The department adds they despite wintry weather conditions, firefighters made it safely to and from the home.

They are advising residents stay of the road due to the ice.