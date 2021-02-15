Quick accumulation leaves blanket of snow across Southwest TN roads

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A sight you don’t see too often in West Tennessee: snow trucks, plowing through the layer of sleet, snow, and ice that’s all over the road.

In Hardeman County, the wintry mix was already bad to begin with, and it continued to go throughout the morning.

Highway 100 is usually a pretty busy intersection, but Monday morning, there were no cars, and instead just a blanket of sleet, snow, and ice. You couldn’t even see the road.

That was the same story for almost all the major highways in the area. Highway 18 was the only road that you could reasonably drive on.

Earlier Monday morning, we were on our way to Bolivar on Highway 18, and the road was just starting to accumulate snow and sleet. A couple hours later, it became a very difficult drive.

Remember, the TDOT map may not always be accurate, especially after a fresh downpour.

And while the hope is this wintry mix will go away by end of week, we’re still far away from that.

And as a reminder, if you absolutely have to drive in this snow, remember tips for what to do if you lose traction: do not slam on the brakes — instead, ease off of them, and turn your wheel into the direction of the turn.