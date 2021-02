School Closings – Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Here is a list of schools moving to remote learning or closing due to inclement weather:

Bethel University (virtual)

Freed-Hardeman University

Jackson State Community College

Lane College

University of Tennessee At Martin (virtual)

University of Memphis-Main campus

University of Memphis-Lambuth campus (virtual)

Therapy and Learning Center

Therapy and Learning Center Adult Day Services