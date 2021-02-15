School Closings – Tuesday, Feb. 16

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to winter weather.

  • Alamo City Schools
  • Benton County Schools – closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Carroll County Schools – closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Christ Classical Academy
  • Crockett County Schools
  • Dyer County Schools
  • Dyersburg City Schools
  • Dyersburg St. Community College (virtual classes will continue)
  • Family Christian School
  • Hardeman County Schools (closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Parent-Teacher Conferences rescheduled for Feb. 24)
  • Haywood County Schools
  • Henry County Schools – distance learning day
  • Lexington City Schools
  • Obion County Schools
  • Paris City Schools
  • St. Mary’s School
  • University of Tennessee at Martin, main campus and regional centers – virtual through Feb. 19
  • Weakley County Schools
  • West Tennessee School For the Deaf
