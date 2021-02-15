School Closings – Tuesday, Feb. 16
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to winter weather.
- Alamo City Schools
- Benton County Schools – closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Carroll County Schools – closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Christ Classical Academy
- Crockett County Schools
- Dyer County Schools
- Dyersburg City Schools
- Dyersburg St. Community College (virtual classes will continue)
- Family Christian School
- Hardeman County Schools (closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Parent-Teacher Conferences rescheduled for Feb. 24)
- Haywood County Schools
- Henry County Schools – distance learning day
- Lexington City Schools
- Obion County Schools
- Paris City Schools
- St. Mary’s School
- University of Tennessee at Martin, main campus and regional centers – virtual through Feb. 19
- Weakley County Schools
- West Tennessee School For the Deaf