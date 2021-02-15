Solid Waste pickup postponed due to weather, road conditions

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announced that solid waste collection will not run Monday or Tuesday due to winter weather.

This includes residential customers, commercial and industrial businesses.

The city also confirmed Waste Management will not be providing services for residential customers on Monday or Tuesday due to icy roads and cold weather conditions. Residential pick up is now scheduled for the next regular pickup date, either Thursday or Friday, according to the city of Jackson.

Commercial and industrial business services will be delayed until roads are cleared, according to the city.

