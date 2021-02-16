Additional death, 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.





The health department says a 69-year-old man died Feb. 16 due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths to 182 in Madison County.

The health department also confirmed another seven new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. A total of 10,789 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Those new patients range in age from 2-years-old to 60-years-old.

Four Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,446 (59.8%)

38301: 3,175 (29.4%)

38356: 186 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 193 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 225 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.3%)

38362: 141 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 94 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,843 (26.4%)

White: 4,664 (43.2%)

Asian: 45 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 251 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 202 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,784 (25.8%)

Gender:

Female: 6,017 (55.8%)

Male: 4,691 (43.5%)

Unknown: 81 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,150 (94%)

Not recovered: 128 (1.2%)

Better: 191 (1.8%)

Unknown: 138 (1.3%)

Deaths: 182 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 561 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,253 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,834 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,568 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,551 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,552 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,239 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 690 (6.4%)

80+: 437 (4%)

Unknown: 104 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.