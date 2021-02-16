Donation to benefit UT Martin accounting, finance students

MARTIN, Tenn. — University of Tennessee at Martin students majoring in accounting and finance have received a big contribution to their education.

A news release from the university says James D. “Jim” and Barbara Wingett provided a $1 million pledge to the James Duncan Wingett Scholarship Endowment.

The Wingetts say the university is a special place to them. The release says the couple met there in the 1980s.

“UTM holds a special place in my heart having met the love of my life there,” he said. “Barbara and I have been blessed, and we are excited to make this commitment to the university that means so much to us. Our sincere hope is that the students that receive these scholarship funds will enjoy and benefit from their UTM experience as much as we did and ultimately pay it forward to the next generation of UTM students.”

Dr. Ahmad Tootoonchi, the dean of the College of Business and Global Affairs, says Jim Wingett serves as a role model.

“It is an honor for us to see one of our graduates to have a success story as remarkable as Jim Wingett’s. He is a role model and a source of inspiration for all of our students, and although I have known him for only a short time, I could not help but immediately recognize his devotion to our college, and his commitment to our students’ success,” Tootoonchi said.

Tootoonchi adds that the endowment is a reflection of the Wingetts’ goodness of hearts and shows the height of their giving spirits.

For more information on the James Duncan Wingett Scholarship Endowment contact Tootoonchi at (731) 881-7306.