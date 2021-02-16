Non-profit to award $15,000 in scholarships to West Tennessee students

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Leaders Education Foundation is providing an award of $15,000 to graduating high school seniors.

The release says the scholarships will be provided to 13 different students, and also includes students enrolling with a technical or vocational program.

“We are pleased and proud to champion area students pursuing either the collegiate or vocational path,” Leigh Anne Bentley, President of Leaders Education Foundation, said. “We believe in supporting lifelong education, and providing resources for those who seek knowledge is a vital part of our mission.”

The release says those seeking to apply for award must a be senior in West Tennessee, be accepted or enrolled in a four-year bachelor’s degree program, and have a parent or grandparent in the Leaders Education Foundation or have a good standing with Leaders Credit Union.

To learn more about the scholarships or to apply, visit leadersgives.org.