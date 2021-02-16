Roads in Gibson County continue to worsen with snow

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Road conditions in Gibson County continue to worsen due to winter weather.

If you plan to go outside it’s best to stay home. In downtown Humboldt the roads are really icy and of course hazardous.

With multiple inches of snow, weather conditions in Gibson County continue to rise, leaving roadways icy and a lot of cars off the roads.

For the last couple of days, highway officials have been urging drivers to avoid traveling unless necessary.

Crews are treating the snow with salt brine, and many businesses are closing due to the road conditions.

In Milan, it’s a similar situation on the roads with Monday’s wintry mix causing hazardous road conditions.

WBBJ Eyewitness News will continue to update on the road conditions throughout the week.