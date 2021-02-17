Additional death, 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says an 81-year-old woman died Feb. 17 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 183 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another four cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,793.
Those new patients range in age from 21-years-old to 93-years-old.
Eight Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,449 (59.7%)
- 38301: 3,176 (29.4%)
- 38356: 186 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 193 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 225 (2.1%)
- 38392: 74 (0.7%)
- 38355: 30 (0.3%)
- 38362: 141 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 94 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,845 (26.4%)
- White: 4,668 (43.3%)
- Asian: 45 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 253 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 202 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,780 (25.7%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,020 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,693 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 80 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,168 (94.2%)
- Not recovered: 125 (1.2%)
- Better: 189 (1.7%)
- Unknown: 128 (1.2%)
- Deaths: 183 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 561 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,253 (11.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,835 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,568 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,552 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,551 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,241 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 690 (6.4%)
- 80+: 439 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.