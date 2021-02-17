Black History Month: Gene Bowden

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — Gene Bowden broke records in Whiteville.

Bowden was a recently retired citizen of Whiteville. The citizens spoke to him about becoming mayor and he agreed to run.

Bowden received over 40 percent of the overall votes in the past election, and was elected as the first Black mayor of Whiteville in August. A month later he was sworn in.

“I didn’t think much about it while I was running, but some people reminded me. They said, ‘You know you’ll be the first Black mayor of Whiteville,” and I just said, ‘Oh okay.’”

He says he always wants to have an open ear to the public and hear their concerns. Even now, he is working to bring a grocery store to the city and renew a walking trail.

Later on, he hopes to place a museum in the city dedicated the the town’s Black history. Being a political figure was never one of Bowden’s goals.

“There are a lot of things to do, and I’m excited to be that vehicle by which things get done,” Bowden says.

When he was younger, Bowden focused on working instead of pursuing politics.

He got a degree from Draughon’s College in computer programming and accounting. Afterward, he moved to Connecticut, where he joined the local NAACP chapter. Later on, he was even elected as president of the chapter.

“They saw early on that there was a need for an organization. Even now people ask if there is still a need. I say now more than ever,” Bowden said.

He went to school in Whiteville as a child and saw both the segregated and unsegregated parts of the system.

“I’m a product of the segregated school system, as well as the unsegregated school system. After a while, they began to talk about separate but equal. I quickly realized that was not true. We were separate, but certainly not equal,” Bowden said.

Bowden says Black History Month means a lot to him and always has. He hopes that younger people can see his success and be motivated. He wants everyone to follow their dreams, no matter what age.

“It’s an opportunity to really highlight the achievement of Black people. If our young people can see all of the things that Black people people have been able to achieve, I think it will inspire them,” Bowden said.

Even today, Bowden pastors a church in his free time. He continues to connect with his community each and every day.