Graceland plans in-person events during Elvis Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley’s Graceland is preparing to host visitors and offer in-person activities during the annual Elvis Week this summer in Memphis, Tennessee.

Elvis Presley Enterprises says the event will feature appearances by celebrities and musicians, live concerts, panel discussions, parties, a tribute artist contest and a candelight vigil at his grave.

Elvis Week is scheduled for Aug. 11 through Aug. 17.

Since Presley’s death on Aug. 16, 1977, fans of the late singer and actor have flocked to Memphis in the week leading up to the anniversary.

Most events were held online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.