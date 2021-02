Hardin Co. Fire Department rescues cow from icy pond

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A local fire department is making sure not only residents are safe during the winter weather, but animals as well.

According to a Facebook post by the Hardin County Fire Department, firefighters responded to call Tuesday afternoon of a cow stuck in ice in a small pond.

After efforts from the fire department, and a little help from a backhoe, the cow was safely rescued.