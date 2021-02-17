School Closings – 2/18/2021

The following schools are closed on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Alamo City Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Bethel University – virtual through Feb. 19

Crockett County Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Haywood County Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Jackson St. Community College (virtual through Feb. 19)

Trinity Christian Academy – closed through Feb. 19 (Transition to virtual learning for 1-12th grade on Feb. 17)

University of Tennessee at Martin, main campus and regional centers (virtual through Feb. 19)