School Closings – 2/18/2021
The following schools are closed on Thursday, Feb. 18.
- Alamo City Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Bethel University – virtual through Feb. 19
- Crockett County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Haywood County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Jackson St. Community College (virtual through Feb. 19)
- Trinity Christian Academy – closed through Feb. 19 (Transition to virtual learning for 1-12th grade on Feb. 17)
- University of Tennessee at Martin, main campus and regional centers (virtual through Feb. 19)