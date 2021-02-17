Weather causes delay for residents in need of life-saving medical supplies

JACKSON, Tenn. — The weather is causing major problems for everyone, but especially people trying to get their life-saving medical supplies.

For Reagan Mitchell and her five-year-old son Rylan, this week has seen an accumulation of several problems, and it is not just snow.

Rylan has type one diabetes and uses an insulin pump. His mom says they have to go through third party vendors to get the needed supplies.

She says they can only order it a week before he is scheduled to run out. Usually it goes as scheduled, but this time around she ran into a problem.

“His package got to Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, way before the snowstorm. It was supposed to get here Sunday, and they lost it,” Mitchell said.

This created a major problem for Rylan.

“We are now completely out of the supplies he needs. Thank goodness we found a friend in town who let us borrow one,” Mitchell said. “But we still have no idea when these supplies are going to arrive.”

FedEx sent a statement that says in part:

“Prolonged severe weather is continuing to impact much of the FedEx network in the U.S., including the ability to pick up and deliver in certain cities. We have contingency plans in place to help lessen the effect of inclement weather on operations and service, and we are implementing those plans as we’re able.”

FedEx isn’t the only company experiencing delays because of the bad weather. The United States Postal Service says they have as well.

“If you tried to walk down the street, it’s taking you three or four times longer just so you can stay safe, and it’s the same situation for our carriers. Everything is taking a little bit longer,” said Susan Wright, spokesperson for the Tennessee District of the United States Postal Service.

But they are doing everything they can to get you your packages.

“We take great pride in the roll that we play in providing this service to the community,” Wright said.

And as for Rylan, his mom says he’ll be okay. They will be able to use backups until their supplies arrive.

“It’s a lot, and taking care of his diabetes is already a lot, without having all of this extra stress,” Mitchell said.

And we want to end the story on a happy note.

Minutes after we got off the phone with Reagan Mitchell, FedEx called her and said they located the package, and said they’re trying their best to get it to her.

USPS also has a request for you: Please clear your sidewalks so workers can get to your mail.

Also, try to open your mail box. Ice on mailboxes is causing major delays for their workers.